PayU: Romania’s e-commerce market hit EUR 7 bln in 2020

PayU: Romania’s e-commerce market hit EUR 7 bln in 2020. The Romania e-commerce market, including electronic payment for goods and services purchased from local sellers, amounted to approximately EUR 7 billion in 2020, up by 36% compared to the previous year, according to internal and external data analyzed by PayU, the leader of the online payments (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]