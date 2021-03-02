RO cybersecurity firm Safetech to reward shareholders with stock and cash dividends

Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company that recently listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, reported a turnover of RON 14.7 million (EUR 3 mln) for 2020 up 43% compared to 2019. The operating revenue reached RON 18.5 million (EUR 3.8 mln), as the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]