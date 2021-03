Agroland Timisoara Starts as RON250M Company on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Agroland Timisoara Starts as RON250M Company on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Agroland Timisoara (AG.RO), the Romanian company with the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on March 1, 2021 and closed at RON21.2 per share after its first trading (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]