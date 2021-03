Promateris Sales Grow 39% YoY To RON116M In 2020

Promateris Sales Grow 39% YoY To RON116M In 2020. Packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO), formerly known as Prodplast and held by businessman Florin Pogonaru, ended 2020 with consolidated sales of RON116.1 million, up 39% from 2019, an evolution largely influenced by the production of biodegradable and compostable (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]