Federation of Hoteliers in Romania Expects First Signs of Tourism Recovery in 2021

Federation of Hoteliers in Romania Expects First Signs of Tourism Recovery in 2021. The first signs of a rebound in tourism industry will show this year, says Calin Ile, chairman of the hotel industry in Romania FIHR and he expects the sector to recover 25% of last year’s decline. Even though the rebound will not be complete but gradual, the signs are (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]