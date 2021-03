Vrancart Adjud Ends 2020 With RON18.4M Net Profit, RON285.6M Revenue

Vrancart Adjud Ends 2020 With RON18.4M Net Profit, RON285.6M Revenue. Corrugated cardboard and toilet paper producer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), owned by SIF Banat-Crisana and Paval Holding, ended 2020 with a net profit of RON18.4 million, down 44.5% from 2019, and revenue of RON285.6 million, down 5% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]