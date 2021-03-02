Man injured in Inotesti fire transferred to Belgium; permission sought for second for treatment in Vienna



Man injured in Inotesti fire transferred to Belgium; permission sought for second for treatment in Vienna.

Romania's Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Tuesday that for one of two men injured in a fire at Inotesti, Prahova County, permission was granted for his transfer to the Reine Astrid Military Hospital in Belgium, while permission for the second patient for treatment at the Vienna-based AKH hospital was being sought. "The management of the Ministry of Health was informed this morning by the Operational Centre for Emergency Management (COSU) with the Ministry of Health that the medical reports of the two patients with burns sustained in the fire at Inotesti, Prahova County were received. They were sent by the Ploiesti County Hospital, drawn by the specialist board set up at the hospital level under Order of the Minister of Health 2063/2020 for transfer abroad (...) The paperwork was also sent to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) with the Interior Ministry for the identification of available places for treatment at hospitals for serious burns in Europe and to make transfers under Order 2063/2020. According to the latest information received from COSU, permission was granted for one of the patients to be transferred to the Reine Astrid Military Hospital in Belgium. Permission is also sought from AKH Vienna for the second patient," the source points out. According to the information provided, a 59-year-old man has sustained IIA, IIB and III-degree burns on 60% of his body. A 53-year-old man has sustained IIA, IIB and III-degree burns on 70% of his body. Both have upper airway burn injuries. The two men have been intubated, as they are in critical condition, Spokesperson for the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital Violeta Tanase told AGERPRES on Tuesday. According to her, the men underwent surgery to have their wounds clean, and they are currently in the Intensive Care Unit. On Monday evening, a violent fire broke out at a company that manufactures crude oil products located in the village of Inotesti, Prahova County, that left two men injured. According to the Prahova Emergency Management Inspectorate, when the fire crews arrived, the fire had spread over an area of approximately 700 square metres, having engulfed the entire hall, three motor vehicles and a road train. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)