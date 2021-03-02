Veeam releases new V11 with 200+ Enhancements, elliminating Ransomware and Data Loss while providing a single platform for Modern Data Protection (press release)

Veeam releases new V11 with 200+ Enhancements, elliminating Ransomware and Data Loss while providing a single platform for Modern Data Protection (press release). New 4-in-1 solution ​combines backup, replication, storage snapshots and now, Continuous Data Protection (CDP). Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced general availability of NEW Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, enabling the most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]