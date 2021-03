Bittnet Systems Closes Share Capital Increase Operation; Raises RON10.7M Financing

Bittnet Systems Closes Share Capital Increase Operation; Raises RON10.7M Financing. Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), a local integrator of IT&C solutions and provider of training services in the IT sector, announced Tuesday on the stock market the early close of Stage 2 (private placement) of the capital increase operation with new cash contributions of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]