SIF Moldova Gets Financial Watchdog’s Approval To Change Name To Evergent Investments

SIF Moldova Gets Financial Watchdog’s Approval To Change Name To Evergent Investments. Regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) has received the approval of Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to change its name to Evergent Investments, a measure proposed and approved by the company’s shareholders in the autumn of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]