2009 election campaign financing case/Elena Udrea, sentenced to 8 years in prison. Former Minister Elena Udrea was sentenced on Tuesday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to 8 years in prison for committing crimes of instigating to bribe taking and money laundering in the case on financing Traian Basescu's election campaign in the 2009 presidential election. Udrea received several sentences, ranging from 3 to 6 years, for committing the two crimes. The court merged them and she was sentenced to 8 years' imprisonment. The decision is not final and can be appealed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]