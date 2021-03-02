 
March 2, 2021

Second man injured in Inotesti fire to be transferred to Vienna
The Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Tuesday that permission was granted by the Vienna-based AKH Hospital for the transfer of a second man who has sustained burns following the fire occurred in the village of Inotesti, Prahova County. "The Ministry of Health was informed, regarding the patients with burns sustained in the fire of March 1 at Inotesti, Prahova County, that the permission of the Vienna-based AKH Hospital was obtained for the transfer of the second patient to that facility. We mention that, as previously announced by the Ministry of Health, for one of the patients, the Department for Emergency Situations with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (DSU - MAI) got permission from the Reine Astrid Military Hospital in Belgium," the Health Ministry shows. The transfer to Vienna will be made as soon as possible by DSU - MAI under the legislation in force. The two men are intubated, as they are in critical condition, Spokesperson for the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital Violeta Tanase told AGERPRES on Tuesday. According to her, the men underwent surgery to have their wounds cleaned, and are currently in the Intensive Care Unit. On Monday evening, a violent fire broke out at a company that manufactures crude oil products located in the village of Inotesti, Prahova County, that left two men injured. According to the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate, when the fire crews arrived, the fire had spread over an area of approximately 700 square metres, having engulfed the entire hall, three motor vehicles and a road train. Police have opened a criminal case, with investigations being conducted into culpable destruction and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. AGERPRES (RO- author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

