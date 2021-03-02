Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The demand in Bucharest office market will increase by 20-30% this year
Mar 2, 2021
The demand for office spaces in Bucharest will increase by 20-30% this year, given that a significant part of the major tenants have exceeded expectations and are actively evaluating the options for space optimization, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consultants. During 2020, the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]