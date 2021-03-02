CTP continues to garner strong investor interest raising €500 million in their third green bond issuance

CTP continues to garner strong investor interest raising €500 million in their third green bond issuance. CTP B.V. raised €500 million with their third green bond issue on February 18th 2021, increasing the total raised from Green Bonds to €1.55 billion since their inaugural issuance in September 2020. CTP, one of Europe's top-five logistics property companies, continues to gain strong traction in the