Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donate More Than $3 Million to Help Eradicate Hunger Around the Globe



Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donate More Than $3 Million to Help Eradicate Hunger Around the Globe.

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, is celebrating the success of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative. This ongoing initiative is aimed at eradicating hunger and to date the company and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation have donated more than $3 million in financial aid (...)