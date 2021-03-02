Holde Agri Invest reports revenues of 47 million lei and a net profit of over 5 million lei in 2020

Holde Agri Invest reports revenues of 47 million lei and a net profit of over 5 million lei in 2020. Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, reports consolidated revenue of 46.8 million lei and a net profit of 5.3 million lei in 2020. Last year, the company harvested 24,003 tons of crops from the exploitation of 7,830 hectares, of which 2,320 hectares were in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]