Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case

Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case. The Bucharest Court of Appeal sentenced former tourism minister Elena Udrea, one of the most influential politicians in Romania during former president Traian Basescu's regime, to eight years in jail. Traian Basescu's older daughter, Ioana Basescu, also received a five-year jail sentence in a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]