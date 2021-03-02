Gheorghita: As of March 1, approximately 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been received

Approximately 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were received by March 1, said on Tuesday, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita. "Overall, about 2,300,000 doses were received by March 1, with a total of over 1,500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine having been (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]