Police and SRI teams conducting checks at American School where bomb threat was received

Police and SRI teams conducting checks at American School where bomb threat was received. The Romanian Police teams and the pyrotechnic specialists from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) are conducting checks, on Tuesday, at American International School of Bucharest, where a bomb threat was received. “Following an email with a bomb threat that was received, the American school (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]