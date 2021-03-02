946,781 people vaccinated against COVID-19 until March 1st, of whom 618.241 with two shots



946,781 people vaccinated against COVID-19 until March 1st, of whom 618.241 with two shots.

The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunisation Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, informed on Tuesday, that until March 1st, at 18:00, there were a total of 946.781 people vaccinated, of whom 618.241 received two doses. Within the immunization campaign, which debuted on December 27, 2020, there were 729,100 people vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech serum, of whom 618.240 with two shots, and from the Moderna company there were 77,811 doses used. Vaccination with the Moderna product debuted on February 4, and since February 15 the serum from AstraZeneca is being used, too, with 139,869 people immunized, declared the head of the CNCAV, in a press conference, at Victoriei Palace. According to him, during the second stage of the campaign, another 174,000 essential activities' workers were vaccinated. Valeriu Gheorghita also said that during the period of 22-28 February, there were a total of 1,095 adverse reactions as a result of administering the anti-COVID vaccine.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)