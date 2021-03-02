Budget bill put to vote in Parliament. PM Citu I’m not nervous, this will be the first time when a budget passes cleanly



Budget bill put to vote in Parliament. PM Citu I’m not nervous, this will be the first time when a budget passes cleanly.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that he is not at all nervous about the vote in Parliament on the state budget for 2021, adding that this will be the first time when a clean budget passes through the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. “No, I am not... The post Budget bill put to (...)