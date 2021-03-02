 
March 2, 2021

'August 10' case/ Civic groups announce protest in front of Bucharest Tribunal: See you at ECHR
Mar 2, 2021

'August 10' case/ Civic groups announce protest in front of Bucharest Tribunal: See you at ECHR.

Several groups and civic associations announced that they will hold a protest in front of the Bucharest Tribunal on Wednesday in connection with this court's decision not to reopen the investigation in the "August 10" criminal case. The representatives of the civic associations also announce that they will sue Romania at the ECHR. "We will meet on Wednesday, March 3, at 18:00 hrs, in front of the Bucharest Tribunal to send the following message: 'Shame on the Romanian Justice! See you at the ECHR! The Declic Community will take all legal measures to go to the ECHR against Romania for the unfair way in which it stopped the investigations and the punishment of the culprits in the "August 10" criminal case. The Bucharest Tribunal rejected the request to reopen the "August 10" investigation. The culprits thus escaped the investigation, after hundreds of people were gassed and beaten. We will keep our social distance and abide by the rules in place to prevent the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The civil society disapproves of the way the August 10 investigation was nipped in the bud. The case was permanently closed, although DIICOT [Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crimes and Terrorism] did not conduct a proper investigation. No witnesses or injured persons were heard by the prosecutors, and some of the technical evidence was not requested. Under these circumstances, the closure of the investigation can only be abusive," reads a statement of the Declic Community. Several organizations and civic groups announced their participation in the event, including "Corruption kills", "Romania Initiative", "Declic", "Evolution in the Institution", "Geeks For Democracy", "Resistance", "Reset Iasi" and Brasov Civic. On Tuesday, the Bucharest Tribunal rejected DIICOT's request to reopen the investigation against the former chiefs of the Gendarmerie in the "August 10" criminal case. The decision of the court, which is final, was taken by Judge Daniela Isabela Mihet. Practically, by this decision, the case was closed, and the former Chiefs of the Gendarmerie will not be prosecuted for the intervention against the demonstrators at the rally in Victoriei Square on 10 August 2018.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

