State budget Law 2021 clears Parliament plenary meeting. Parliament's joint plenary meeting on Tuesday cleared the draft State Budget Law 2021, 234-to-170 votes. The state budget bill has passed in the form presented by the Government. No amendments were adopted.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]