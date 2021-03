Manager of National Opera in Iasi placed under judicial control

Manager of National Opera in Iasi placed under judicial control. Beatrice Rancea, the manager of the Romanian National Opera in Iasi, who is facing criminal proceedings in a case file regarding financial irregularities found at the Opera House, with a damage of 5 million lei, has been placed under judicial control, according to DIICOT (Directorate for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]