Reformist PLUS party appoints lawyer for Bucharest prefect

Reformist PLUS party appoints lawyer for Bucharest prefect. Romanian reformist party PLUS nominated lawyer Alin Stoica to head the local administration of the capital city Bucharest as prefect, Digi24.ro reported. He will replace former police commissioner Traian Berbeceanu, appointed by the Liberals as Bucharest prefect in October 2020. Stoica, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]