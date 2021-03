Greenpeace urges RO Govt. to support, not prevent, energy transition

Greenpeace urges RO Govt. to support, not prevent, energy transition. The plan submitted by the Romanian Government to the European Commission for the restructuring of coal and power group CEO has no chance of being approved in its current form, according to Greenpeace. The only solution for the CEO - until recently, the second-biggest energy producer in Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]