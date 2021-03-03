Czech grocery start-up Rohlik.cz eyes expansion to RO after financing round
Mar 3, 2021
Czech grocery start-up Rohlik.cz eyes expansion to RO after financing round.
Rohlik.cz, a Czech startup that has built an online grocery ordering and delivery business, has raised EUR 190 million in a new financing round, which it will use to expand its footprint across metropolitan areas in its existing three markets — the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria — and to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]