1,000,000th person in Romania to get vaccinated against COVID-19 today. The number of people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 will exceed one million today. "Tomorrow, the 1,000,000th person will get vaccinated," coordinator of the national vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Tuesday evening that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 1,603,179 doses had been administered to 983,997 people nationwide, of which 364,814 got their first dose and 619,183 got fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been 5,587 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]