45 law students cheating in the winter session exams expelled from faculty

45 law students cheating in the winter session exams expelled from faculty. 45 law freshmen who cheated in the winter session exams were expelled from faculty, Rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, announced on Tuesday. “We also have the confessions of students who, in talks with faculty representatives, admitted to cheating in exams. Consequently, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]