Germany’s AMF-Bruns Gets EUR3.4M State Aid For Plant Construction In Eastern Romania; Total Investment Of EUR6.8M

Germany’s AMF-Bruns Gets EUR3.4M State Aid For Plant Construction In Eastern Romania; Total Investment Of EUR6.8M. German company AMF-Bruns will invest approximately EUR6.8 million in a factory located in Roman (Neamt County, eastern Romania), where it will produce laser parts and welded assemblies for mobility systems and for the automotive (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]