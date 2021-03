Carrier Gebrüder Weiss’ Home Delivery Unit Sees 85% Rise in Revenue in 2020

Carrier Gebrüder Weiss’ Home Delivery Unit Sees 85% Rise in Revenue in 2020. Home Delivery, the residential freight delivery unit of carrier Gebrüder Weiss, posted 85% increase in revenue in Romania year-on year in 2020. The number of shipments was 123% higher or more than 130,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]