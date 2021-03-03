Romania's Tecau progresses to Rotterdam Open men's doubles Q/Fs

Romania's Tecau progresses to Rotterdam Open men's doubles Q/Fs. Romanian-German duo Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Tuesday advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals of the 980,580-euro Rotterdam Open ATP tennis tournament after beating the Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) pairing 6-3 3-6 11-9. Tecau and his new teammate defeated their fourth-seeded former teammates in an hour and 17 minutes of balanced play. Tecau and Rojer won the Rotterdam Open doubles event in 2015, and advanced to the final in 2014 and 2019. Tecau also played a final in Rotterdam paired up with Swede Robert Lindstedt (2012). Tecau and Krawietz have won 11,250 euros and 90 ATP doubles points for their performance, and in the quarter-finals they will play Russians Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]