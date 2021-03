Profi Promotes Dumitru Dragomir To Position Of Vice-President, Business Efficiency Manager

Profi Promotes Dumitru Dragomir To Position Of Vice-President, Business Efficiency Manager. Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, has promoted the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dumitru Dragomir, to the position of vice-president, business efficiency manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]