PayU: Local e-commerce market reached 7 billion euros in 2020

PayU: Local e-commerce market reached 7 billion euros in 2020. The local e-commerce market reached 7 billion euros last year, up 36% compared to 2019, according to internal and external data analyzed by PayU, the leader of Romania’s online payment market. “E-commerce is one of the fastest growing sectors, and Romania is no exception, registering an (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]