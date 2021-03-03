First cross-border M&A for Bittnet: The Group announces intention to acquire 35% stake in Czech IT&C integrator Servodata

Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces its first cross-border transaction – acquisition of 35% of shares in a Czech-based IT&C integrator Servodata a.s., member of Moore Czech Republic group. "We are thrilled to deliver the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]