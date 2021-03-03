Safetech Innovations reports 14.7 million lei turnover and 3.1 million lei net profit for 2020

Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange reports for 2020 turnover of 14.7 million lei, a 43% increase compared to 2019 result, and net profit of 3.1 million lei, a 148% surge compared to the previous year.