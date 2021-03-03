Bucharest Tribunal definitely rejects DIICOT request to reopen “10 August” criminal case. Civic groups announce protests in front of Bucharest Tribunal: See you at ECHR



The Bucharest Tribunal has Tuesday rejected the request by the DIICOT (Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crimes and Terrorism) to reopen the criminal investigation against the former heads of the Gendarmerie in the “10 August” criminal case, in a definitive move. Technically, through (...)