Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,278; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,000. As many as 4,278 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Wednesday, 812,318 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 746,779 were declared cured. To date, 6,079,276 RT-PCR tests and 324,488 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 26,392 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,749 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,643 on request) and 8,699 rapid antigen tests. Also, since the previous GCS reporting, the results of 225 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by March 3 were reported. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 966 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO- author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]