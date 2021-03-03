Dunwell has brokered the lease of 1,800 sqm of warehouse for Elko Romania within CTPark Bucharest



Dunwell, the only exclusive real estate broker in Romania, has brokered the lease of a 1,800 sqm warehouse for Elko Romania within CTPark Bucharest. ELKO Romania, part of the international group Elko, has relocated its activity in CTPark Bucharest, where they leased a warehouse of 1,800 sqm. (...)