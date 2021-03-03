Constitutional Court Ruling Clears Way for EUR3B Development at Romexpo

Constitutional Court Ruling Clears Way for EUR3B Development at Romexpo. Romania's Constitutional Court has upheld the transfer of a 46-hectare land in the Romexpo area in northern Bucharest from state property to the country's Chamber of Commerce, clearing the way for a planned EUR3 billion real estate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]