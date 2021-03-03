|
Constitutional Court Ruling Clears Way for EUR3B Development at Romexpo
Mar 3, 2021
Constitutional Court Ruling Clears Way for EUR3B Development at Romexpo.
Romania's Constitutional Court has upheld the transfer of a 46-hectare land in the Romexpo area in northern Bucharest from state property to the country's Chamber of Commerce, clearing the way for a planned EUR3 billion real estate (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
92 pct of Economy Ministry's budget to be spent as aid to private sector affected by pandemic restrictions
A share of 92 percent of the budget assigned to the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism will be spent on aid granted to private companies affected by the restrictions imposed for reigning in the pandemic, the Ministry said in a release.
"The 2021 budget allocation to the (...)
Onesti double stabbing murder: Bacau County Police, Onesti Police heads sacked for sloppy job
Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode announced today having sacked the heads of the Bacau County Police and of the Onesti Police, as well as their deputies, and having notified the Prosecutor's Office for negligence in service in connection with the response of the police in the case of a man (...)
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 38,695 people - immunized in last 24 hours
The National Committee for anti-COVID vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 38,695 vaccine doses administered, of which 30,006 - Pfizer and 8,679 - AstraZeneca and 10 from Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), (...)
Eco Ruralis has launched new Peasant Seed Catalog, with free distribution of seeds nationwide
Over 100 varieties of 47 kinds of vegetables, aromatic, medicinal and companion planting herbs will be available free of charge this year to farmers and gardeners in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, with the launch of the IXth edition of the Eco Ruralis Peasant Seed Catalog.
"For the (...)
Romcab Seeks to Return to Trading with RON151M Debt after Reorganization
Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), suspended from trading since February 2017, has had its reorganization plan approved by a syndic judge and seeks to return to trading.
ForMin Aurescu, to ambassador Tomasevic: Romania supports Serbia's European path
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogan Aurescu, received, on Wednesday, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, Stefan Tomasevic, the two dignitaries addressing Belgrade’s European path, as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), (...)
Dunwell has brokered the lease of 1,800 sqm of warehouse for Elko Romania within CTPark Bucharest
Dunwell, the only exclusive real estate broker in Romania, has brokered the lease of a 1,800 sqm warehouse for Elko Romania within CTPark Bucharest. ELKO Romania, part of the international group Elko, has relocated its activity in CTPark Bucharest, where they leased a warehouse of 1,800 sqm. (...)
