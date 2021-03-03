Romcab Seeks to Return to Trading with RON151M Debt after Reorganization

Romcab Seeks to Return to Trading with RON151M Debt after Reorganization. Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), suspended from trading since February 2017, has had its reorganization plan approved by a syndic judge and seeks to return to trading. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]