11,094 authorised individuals and legal entities registered in January 2021

11,094 authorised individuals and legal entities registered in January 2021. The number of registrations of authorised individuals and legal entities increased in January 2021 by 13.3% compared to the first month of 2020, to 11,094, of which 8,236 SRL (limited liability company), according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Most registrations occurred in Bucharest, respectively 1,789 (plus 12.09% compared to January 2020), and in the counties of Cluj - 603 (plus 23.31%), Timis - 500 (plus 38.89%) and Ilfov - 498 (plus 8.73%). Conversely, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Mehedinti - 60 (minus 32.58%), Covasna - 71 (minus 36.61%) and Ialomita - 75 (minus 1.32%). The areas with most registrations are wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 2,565 (plus 16.12%), constructions - 1,410 (plus 14.26%) and transport and storage - 1,376 (plus 30.06%).AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor; Maria Voican ) [Read the article in Agerpres]