March 3, 2021

Onesti double stabbing murder: Bacau County Police, Onesti Police heads sacked for sloppy job
Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode announced today having sacked the heads of the Bacau County Police and of the Onesti Police, as well as their deputies, and having notified the Prosecutor's Office for negligence in service in connection with the response of the police in the case of a man who held two workers hostage for several hours before stabbing them to death. The Minister of the Interior also specified that he notified the competent prosecutor's office about the settlement of the complaints submitted prior to the event. Bode offered condolences to the families of the victims and presented the results of the preliminary investigation into the Onesti double stabbing case. "Regarding the response of the management of the Bacau County Police Inspectorate, and I am referring here to the Chief Inspector and his deputy (...), the deputy arrived late at the scene, minimizing the severity of the incident. Although the author had threatened several times that he will resort to violence, no legal measures have been ordered in this regard. (...) The management of the Bacau County Police Inspectorate did not make full use of all the available data and did not fully and correctly inform their superiors for multiple resources to be dispatched," said Lucian Bode. He added that the head of the Onesti Police and his deputy overlooked the author's past behavior and his previous threats were not properly documented. "There was a faulty communication between the command factors, which caused a lack coordination in action and failure to take responsibility," added Bode, who emphasized that he will not tolerate any deficiency in the actions aimed at citizen safety. The author of the stabbings, Gheorghe Morosan, will be heard by the prosecutor in the case opened against him for aggravated murder, when his health condition allows it. 68-year-old Gheorghe Morosan sequestered on Monday two workers - ages 36 and 52 - in an apartment in Onesti and later stabbed them at the end of 6 hours of negotiations which went fail. Police then opened fire, broke in the apartment and shot the aggressor. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other died at the hospital. The aggressor was hospitalized for medical care. The apartment where the murders were committed had belonged to the aggressor, but is now Chimcomplex property following eviction. The perpetrator of the double killing was convicted four times in 1987, 1991, 1992 and 2010, the last time in Italy for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

