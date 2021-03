Liberals willing to accept thorough audit at Bucharest City Hall

Liberals willing to accept thorough audit at Bucharest City Hall. Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), the senior ruling party and one of the political forces that backed Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the local elections, said that a thorough audit of the Bucharest City Hall's past activity during the "Social Democrat administration" is needed. But the mandate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]