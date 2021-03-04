German construction materials producer Rehau appoints new GM in Romania
Mar 4, 2021
German construction materials producer Rehau appoints new GM in Romania.
German construction materials manufacturer Rehau has appointed a new Country Manager in Romania to replace Alessandro Hillebrand, who will be responsible for new projects in Southern Europe, in addition to his tasks as Country Manager Italy. Rehau's new manager in Romania is Alexandru Oprea, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]