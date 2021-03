Romanian retailer Profi adds 31 new stores to its chain in Jan-Feb

Romanian retailer Profi adds 31 new stores to its chain in Jan-Feb. Romanian supermarket and convenience store chain Profi, controlled by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, opened 31 new stores in the first two months of the year, out of a full-year target of 250 stores. It opened 15 units in January and 16 in February. The company continues the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]