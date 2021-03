Some 7,000 Romanian companies owe EUR 15 bln to the state budget

Some 7,000 Romanian companies owe EUR 15 bln to the state budget. Companies in Romania continue to pile up debts to the state budget, although pressure on cash flow has decreased compared to the first quarters of the crisis and the managers' confidence in the economy is growing, according to CITR, the leader of the restructuring market in Romania. Over 7,000 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]