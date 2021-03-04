Deloitte study: CFOs in Romania are more optimistic but still unwilling to take risks



Chief financial officers in Romania are more optimistic than six months ago about the evolution of their companies' main financial indicators, according to the latest edition of Deloitte's CFO Survey Romania. The survey results are based on opinions expressed by over 100 CFOs in the country. (...)