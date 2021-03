Monsson group announces 2,000 MW of wind and solar projects in RO

The Monsson Group, controlled by Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, who played a significant role in launching the wind industry in Romania, is currently developing 2,000 MW worth of wind and solar power capacities that are in advanced stages, Ziarul Financiar reported. In the past, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]