Court clears transfer of 46 hectares in Bucharest CBD to Chamber of Commerce

Court clears transfer of 46 hectares in Bucharest CBD to Chamber of Commerce. Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law for transferring a 46-hectare land plot in northern Bucharest to the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR, a private entity) for the development of a real estate project with a private investor is constitutional. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]